The Rock Reveals Filming On ‘Ballers’ Season 5 Has Begun

Filming for “Ballers” season five is underway.

The Rock revealed on Instagram earlier in the week that production was underway on the hit HBO show. He also wrote in part:

THANK YOU for rockin’ with us.

I loved every minute of playing this character, “Spencer Strasmore” because we’re exactly one in the same.

We look you directly in the eyes when we shake your hand.

If we give our word to get something done – it gets done.

If you cross us, we rip your jugular out.

And there’s no problem that tequila (and maybe a few pills) can’t help fix

You can read his full post announcement below.

Let’s go! Season four ended back in October and fans of the athlete-focused show have been waiting on pins and needles for any updates. (RELATED: One Of The Best Shows On HBO Closes Out An Awesome Fourth Season)

I can’t wait for season five. If you’re not watching “Ballers,” then you’re missing out. It’s that simple. There’s no question it’s one of the best shows on TV, and The Rock is a major reason why.

His portrayal of Spencer Strasmore is one of the greatest of his career as he tries to navigate the world of finance and business as a former NFL player.

The other major star of the show is Rob Corddry, who plays Spencer’s business partner Joe.

Joe might be one of the most underrated characters on TV right now. Dude is a comedy machine.

New episodes are still expected to be released in 2019, which means we shouldn’t have to be waiting too much longer.

I can’t wait to see what we get. Expectations are sky high and I have no doubt they’ll be met.

