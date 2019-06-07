This Powerful Bluetooth Speaker Is 70% Off-But Only For A Limited Time

The Ultimate Ears Boom 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker is as powerful as it is versatile. It’s known for its incredible sound quality, which is supported by thousands of Amazon customer reviews. Plus it’s waterproof and shockproof, so you can take it to the beach, the trails, or anywhere else you like to explore. And with a 15-hour rechargeable battery, you’ll never run out of tunes.

Getting this $200 powerful bluetooth speaker for 70 percent off??? An absolute steal!!!

What’s more, you won’t believe the discount we found on select Limited Edition colors. While this retails for $199.99, you can get it for just $59.99 in Serendipity Blue. That’s a 70% discount! There are also more colors and reviews available here. Don’t miss your chance to snag this feature-packed Bluetooth speaker.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com. Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.