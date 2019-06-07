Tom Brady Chugs A Beer During Super Bowl Rings Ceremony

Tom Brady’s beer-chugging skills are still on point.

During a ceremony for the New England Patriots latest Super Bowl rings at Robert Kraft’s house Thursday night, the star quarterback had to let the world know he can still toss them back.

The six-time Super Bowl champion grabbed a beer and threw it down in a fashion that might make Aaron Rodgers weep with embarrassment. (RELATED: Aaron Rodgers Says NFL Quarterbacks Who Can Chug Beer ‘Finally’ Have A ‘Talent’ Better Than Him)

Watch the awesome moment below:

Tom Brady.

Kings stay king.pic.twitter.com/CHDOttlAAn — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 7, 2019

My friends, this is why Tom Brady is such a damn cool dude. He wins six Super Bowl rings, shows up to the ceremony to get his latest one and puts the whole world on notice by just hammering a cold one.

This also isn’t the first time he’s done something like this. During an appearance on Stephen Colbert’s show, he threw one back in no time at all.

I’m so in on this trend of quarterbacks and beer that I don’t even know where to begin. At this point, I think every single starter in the league will have done it by Week 1.

To be honest, they’re all pretty impressive. Matthew Stafford had the best time clocked so far for finishing a full beer, but Brady’s on Colbert’s show was a touch faster. However, he got docked for that one because there was some left in the glass.

Unofficial QB beer chugging times: Tom Brady (w/ Colbert): 2.71*

Matthew Stafford: 3.61

Mitchell Trubisky: 4.05

Patrick Mahomes: 5.27

Aaron Rodgers: DNF * = left a little bit in the cup@sabermetrics — Jake Marsh (@PMTsportsbiz) June 5, 2019

Either way, I want quarterbacks to be doing this nonstop. Get every single one in the league on video and on the record when it comes to their ability to drink a cold one.

Let us know who can throw them back and who is likely a communist. There is no middle ground.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Stafford (@kbstafford89) on May 23, 2019 at 7:00pm PDT

Shoutout to Aaron Rodgers for still being the worst quarterback on record in the NFL when it comes to drinking a beer. You just hate to see such an easy-to-cheer-for guy fail and get routinely embarrassed!

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter