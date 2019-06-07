John Dutton Promises To ‘Kill Him’ In New ‘Yellowstone’ Season 2 Preview

Paramount Network dropped a new “Yellowstone” Season 2 preview Friday, and it’s incredible.

In the preview, members of the Dutton can be heard talking about protecting the ranch and it ends with John (Kevin Costner) telling Kayce (Luke Grimes) “we’re going to kill him, son.” (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 2 Trailer Gets Released, Promises Lots Of Intense Action)

Give it a watch below. It’s chilling.

The biggest question here is who is John referring to? There are only a couple options. The first option is Thomas Rainwater.

This would be the very easy option given that he and Dan Jenkins were the main enemies of the ranch in season one. However, I don’t think that’s the case here. (RELATED: Luke Grimes Says Kayce Will ‘Face The Demons’ In Season 2 Of ‘Yellowstone‘)

It’s way too damn obvious to be Rainwater. “Yellowstone” is about keeping us on edge, and that’s why I don’t see the business mastermind being the guy John and Kayce are out to kill.

This makes me think the man Kayce and his father are out to kill is none other than our new villain Malcolm Beck (Neal McDonough) and whoever that guy is with him.

We know Beck is supposed to be the major problem this season, and we also know there could be some unlikely alliances forming.

This has me thinking there’s a much higher chance McDonough’s character is the man the Duttons are gunning for, and I’m here for it.

What we do know for sure from the new preview is that Kayce is all in on doing whatever is necessary to keep the ranch alive and thriving.

We knew when he let Jenkins hang from a rope he was down to do whatever was necessary, and now we just have more proof. Tune in June 19 for the start of Season 2 on the Paramount Network. It’s going to be incredible.

