Chicago Bears Unveil New ‘Classic’ Uniforms, And They’re Hideous

David Hookstead | Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief

The Chicago Bears have some new uniforms, and they’re gross.

Adam Schefter tweeted out photos of the Bears new “classic” uniforms, which will be worn September 29 against the Vikings and December 5 against the Cowboys.

I understand these are inspired from the past uniforms decades ago, but they’re still trash. This is the NFL. It’s not some joke league, and these uniforms are a complete circus.

We’ve all seen some ugly uniforms in the sport of football. I don’t know why teams feel the need to get risky, but they do. (RELATED: NFL Quarterback Hammers A Beer In Epic Fashion. The Video Is Pure America)

You can go ahead and put these Bears uniforms right at the top of the list.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chicago Bears (@chicagobears) on

What is with the helmet stripes? Do the Bears all of a sudden think they’re the Rams? Seriously, the person responsible for designing these uniforms should be detained immediately for question. Half of my mind thinks the person is trying to embarrass the NFL on purpose.

Imagine being an NFL player and taking the field while wearing those uniforms. You’re going to lose by 100 and everybody knows it.

You simply can’t play at an elite level looking like you just stepped away from your noon act at the local carnival.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chicago Bears (@chicagobears) on

Do better, Chicago. Do much better.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter

Tags : adam schefter chicago bears national football league
Loading comments...
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller