Chicago Bears Unveil New ‘Classic’ Uniforms, And They’re Hideous

The Chicago Bears have some new uniforms, and they’re gross.

Adam Schefter tweeted out photos of the Bears new “classic” uniforms, which will be worn September 29 against the Vikings and December 5 against the Cowboys.

Bears unveiled their new classic jersey, which the team will wear at Soldier Field on Sept. 29 vs. Minnesota and Dec. 5 vs. Dallas. The jersey was inspired by the uniforms worn in 1936 and will include new helmet decals, jerseys, pants and socks. pic.twitter.com/T0bkmNLXM0 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 8, 2019

I understand these are inspired from the past uniforms decades ago, but they’re still trash. This is the NFL. It’s not some joke league, and these uniforms are a complete circus.

We’ve all seen some ugly uniforms in the sport of football. I don’t know why teams feel the need to get risky, but they do. (RELATED: NFL Quarterback Hammers A Beer In Epic Fashion. The Video Is Pure America)

You can go ahead and put these Bears uniforms right at the top of the list.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chicago Bears (@chicagobears) on Jun 7, 2019 at 7:14pm PDT

What is with the helmet stripes? Do the Bears all of a sudden think they’re the Rams? Seriously, the person responsible for designing these uniforms should be detained immediately for question. Half of my mind thinks the person is trying to embarrass the NFL on purpose.

Imagine being an NFL player and taking the field while wearing those uniforms. You’re going to lose by 100 and everybody knows it.

You simply can’t play at an elite level looking like you just stepped away from your noon act at the local carnival.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chicago Bears (@chicagobears) on May 22, 2019 at 1:34pm PDT

Do better, Chicago. Do much better.

