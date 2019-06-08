CNN Anchor: US Got ‘Almost Everything It Wanted’ With Mexico Trade Deal

CNN anchor Victor Blackwell admitted Saturday morning on “New Day” that the United States got “almost everything it wanted” in the U.S.-Mexico trade deal that was announced Friday.

The “New Day” coverage began with CNN White House correspondent Sarah Westwood describing the White House’s intention to “frame this as a victory for President Trump,” who reversed his original plans to impose a tariff on Mexican imports in response to the country’s concessions, particularly “stepped-up immigration enforcement efforts.”

Westwood reported Trump’s Friday night announcement before showing video of the Mexican ambassador calling what the country agreed to “unprecedented.” (RELATED: CNN Lays Off Almost Entire Division, Surprises Employees As ‘Crazy Rumor’ Comes True)

“I am pleased to inform you that the United States of America has reached a signed agreement with Mexico,” Trump announced via Twitter Friday night. “The Tariffs scheduled to be implemented by the U.S. on Monday, against Mexico, are hereby indefinitely suspended. Mexico, in turn, has agreed to take strong measures to stem the tide of Migration through Mexico, and to our Southern Border. This is being done to greatly reduce, or eliminate, Illegal Immigration coming from Mexico and into the United States. Details of the agreement will be released shortly by the State Department. Thank you!”

The president delved into more of the deal’s specifics on Saturday, including Mexico’s promise to deploy their own troops at the border.

“Now, there is the additional border enforcement and help in breaking up trafficking networks. The U.S. got almost everything it wanted from Mexico,” Blackwell noted from the anchor desk after Westwood signed off.

The anchor’s admission comes as Rep. Maxine Waters and others framed the news as Trump caving from “just another bluff.”

