Johnny Manziel Talks About Potentially Joining The XFL, Sounds Very Interested

Johnny Manziel sounded very eager Saturday when discussing potentially joining the XFL.

According to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, the Texas A&M Heisman winner talked about how he’d love to play for the new teams in Houston or Dallas.

Manziel also added that he “enjoyed every single day” he spent with XFL Houston head coach June Jones while with him in the CFL. (RELATED: Houston XFL Coach June Jones Believes Johnny Manziel Will Be In The XFL Draft Pool)

Manziel on possibly being reunited with June Jones in Houston: “I enjoyed every single day I had with coach Jones. Being in his offense was the best part of each day.” — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) June 8, 2019

Manziel on his interest in Houston’s XFL team: “It’s a stone’s throw from College Station. A lot of Aggies drove from Houston to College Station. Houston’s a great city that’ll always be near and dear to me.” — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) June 8, 2019

Manziel also interested in Dallas’ XFL team: “The biggest draw for me is having two XFL teams in Texas. I’m still young and in good shape. I’m looking at all opportunities to play.” — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) June 8, 2019

Manziel heading to the XFL is almost certainly going to happen. There’s no way it doesn’t. As I’ve said many times before, Vince McMahon needs an extremely visible and famous face in order to generate serious attention for the league.

There is nobody, and I mean nobody, who would get the job done better than Manziel. Add in the fact he could be playing in Texas, and we’re setup for an outstanding XFL storyline.

I’ll be stunned if Manziel isn’t out on the field when the league starts in 2020. I’ll be absolutely stunned if he’s not on the field or the face of the XFL from day one of the regular season.

If there’s one thing McMahon knows how to do, it’s how to generate headlines. Manziel is an expert at the same thing. It’s a match made in heaven.

Plus, Manziel didn’t look bad at all during his brief stint in the AAF before the league shut down in abysmal fashion.

I think the XFL is going to be a gigantic success, and I fully expect Manziel to play a large role in its popularity.