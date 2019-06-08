Natalie Portman Turns 37 Years Old

June 9 is Natalie Portman’s birthday. To help you celebrate, we put together this slideshow of some of her hottest moments.

Natalie Portman was born in Israel, but grew up in New York City. She began modeling at 11 years old and was discovered by a representative for Revlon Cosmetics. She quickly turned to acting and was featured in her first film “The Professional.” She gained more notoriety in “Heat.”

Other movies Portman held roles in include “Beautiful Girls,” “Everyone Says I Love You” and “Mars Attacks!” In 1997, she took a role in the Broadway play “The Diary Of Anne Frank.” (RELATED: Natalie Portman Denies Dating Moby, Calls Him ‘Creepy’ Older Man)

Despite a career in modeling and acting, Portman insisted on finishing up her education. She went on to graduate with a degree in psychology from Harvard University.

Portman would go on to star in “Closer” for which she won a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress. In 2010, she appeared in “Black Swan.” She took home both the Golden Globe and the Oscar for Best Actress for the role. In 2015, she was nominated for a Golden Globe and an Oscar for her role in the biopic “Jackie.” (RELATED: Natalie Portman’s Stalker Is Facing Charges After Violating The Restraining Order Against Him)

Portman married ballet dancer Benjamin Millepeid in 2012. The couple has two children together, Aleph and Amalia.