Trump Slaps Back ‘Fake’ Reports, Delivers Details On New Agreement With Mexico

President Donald Trump took aim at critics early Saturday, tweeting several details of the new agreement with Mexico to stem the waves of illegal immigration.

The agreement was announced late Friday, putting an indefinite hold on the tariffs that Trump had threatened to implement as early as Monday. (RELATED: Trump Announces Agreement With Mexico)

The president began by cheering the agreement and taking a shot at outlets he felt had not handled the situation honestly. “While the reviews and reporting on our Border Immigration Agreement with Mexico have been very good, there has nevertheless been much false reporting (surprise!) by the Fake and Corrupt News Media, such as Comcast/NBC, CNN, @nytimes & @washingtonpost. These ‘Fakers’ are Bad News!” he tweeted.

While the reviews and reporting on our Border Immigration Agreement with Mexico have been very good, there has nevertheless been much false reporting (surprise!) by the Fake and Corrupt News Media, such as Comcast/NBC, CNN, @nytimes & @washingtonpost. These “Fakers” are Bad News! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2019

Citing National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd, Trump added that the deal forces Mexico to implement its own immigration laws rather than relaxing them to allow people to simply pass through the country. He also noted that Mexico would be sending some 6,000 troops to its southern border.

Brandon Judd, National Border Patrol Council: “That’s going to be a huge deal because Mexico will be using their strong Immigration Laws – A game changer. People no longer will be released into the U.S.” Also, 6000 Mexican Troops at their Southern Border. Currently there are few! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2019

“Mexico will try very hard, and if they do that, this will be a very successful agreement for both the United States and Mexico!” the president continued.

Mexico will try very hard, and if they do that, this will be a very successful agreement for both the United States and Mexico! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2019

Trump concluded by revealing that Mexico had also agreed to ease the burden felt by American farmers, noting in all caps, “MEXICO HAS AGREED TO IMMEDIATELY BEGIN BUYING LARGE QUANTITIES OF AGRICULTURAL PRODUCT FROM OUR GREAT PATRIOT FARMERS!”

MEXICO HAS AGREED TO IMMEDIATELY BEGIN BUYING LARGE QUANTITIES OF AGRICULTURAL PRODUCT FROM OUR GREAT PATRIOT FARMERS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2019

As soon as the agreement was reached, Trump said that he would put all tariff threats on hold unless Mexico failed to hold up its end of the deal. If Mexico does not make significant efforts to curtail the surges of illegal immigrants coming toward the U.S.-Mexico border, Trump plans to levy tariffs — 5% at a time — on Mexican goods coming into the United States.

Follow Virginia on Twitter