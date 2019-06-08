Wisconsin Will Play North Carolina State In The Big 10/ACC Challenge

Wisconsin will play North Carolina State December 4 in the Big 10/ACC Challenge.

The two squads also played last year, and my Badgers walked away with a victory in Madison. This time, we’re traveling below the Mason-Dixon Line to play the Wolfpack in Raleigh.

This should be a really fun game before getting into the meat of the conference schedule. The B1G/ACC Challenge is one of the best traditions in all of college sports.

It matches up arguably the two greatest conferences in the sport, and it provides fans around the country with great games. (RELATED: The Team That Led Big Ten Basketball Attendance Will Enrage The Haters And Losers)

Now, the Wolfpack will be out for blood after losing last season to my squad. Can they get revenge? Honestly, it’s way too early to tell, but I can tell you this game should generate plenty of ratings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Mar 18, 2019 at 3:27pm PDT

What I do know for sure is that we ended this past season on a very disappointing note after getting blown out by Oregon in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Obviously, Wisconsin has to bring some high energy into the 2019-2020 campaign, and getting a big non-conference win over NCSU would be a great start.

Let’s just hope Greg Gard is able to bring some serious consistency to the year and avoid the roller-coaster ride Wisconsin fans have started getting used to these past two seasons.

Wisconsin basketball fans expect excellence. Getting a big non-conference win early next season would absolutely be a step in the correct direction.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Mar 19, 2019 at 10:15am PDT

December 4 should be a fun one.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter