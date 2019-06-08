‘Yellowstone’ Producer Says There Will Be A ‘Reckoning’ In Season 2

It sounds like John Dutton will have a rough time when “Yellowstone” season two begins June 19.

As you all know, I’ve been watching for updates like a hawk, and everything I’ve heard has been fascinating. Now, a producer of the show has opened up a bit. It sounds like we’re headed for straight chaos.

“He was living like there are no consequences to his actions and now he has to deal with the choices he’s making. There’s a reckoning for him not only with his enemies but with his family,” co-executive producer Michael Friedman told people at the ATX Television Festival following a screening of part of season two, according to Deadline. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 2 Trailer Gets Released, Promises Lots Of Intense Action)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone) on May 30, 2019 at 10:27am PDT

A reckoning within and outside of the Dutton family? Yeah, you can go ahead and pencil me for that kind of carnage immediately. (RELATED: Luke Grimes Says Kayce Will ‘Face The Demons’ In Season 2 Of ‘Yellowstone‘)

This is exactly what fans want to hear. Give us as much action as humanly possible. I want John (Kevin Costner), Rip (Cole Hauser) and Kayce (Luke Grimes) to do whatever is necessary for the ranch to survive.

If that means some more people have to hang from a rope, then so be it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone) on May 1, 2019 at 4:38pm PDT

We’re under two weeks away from June 19 and the start of season two. If that’s not enough to have you ready to run through a concrete barrier, then I suggest you go ahead and check your pulse.

The first season of “Yellowstone” was pure electricity from the opening through the credits. It sounds like we’re in for an even crazier time this season.

Tune in June 19 to watch it all start to unfold. You know I’ll be watching and keeping you all updated every single step of the way.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter