REPORT: Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger Get Married In California

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have reportedly gotten married.

According to E! News Saturday night, the couple tied the knot at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California after getting engaged back in January.

Katherine’s father Arnold and her brothers were there, along with Pratt’s former “Parks and Recreation” co-star Rob Lowe. The marriage comes after the star actor previously split from Anna Farris.

Chris Pratt is out here making moves! He’s quickly becoming the biggest name in Hollywood, and now he’s married to the daughter of the Terminator.

It’s kind of mind-boggling to think about how far he’s come since being Andy on “Parks and Rec” all those years ago.

If this isn’t the definition of a power couple, then I have no idea what is. Pratt is one of the biggest names in the game, Katherine comes from one of the most famous families in America, and now they’re tied together in marriage.

Something makes me think their kids are going to be pretty successful in life.

Major props to Pratt and Schwarzenegger for taking the next step in life together. It should be a ton of fun to see what they accomplish together.

Pratt just keeps winning at life and this move is the latest example.