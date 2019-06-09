Celebrate Elizabeth Hurley’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks

It’s Elizabeth Hurley’s birthday on Monday.

In honor of the 54-year-old supermodel/actress's day we scoured the internet to find her greatest and most unforgettable looks on the red carpet and stage to date. And there truly have been so many of them.

Born in Basingstoke, Hampshire, England, U.K., "The Royals" star got her first big break in the entertainment industry in 1995 when she landed the coveted modeling spot as the face of the cosmetics company Estee Lauder. Soon she would appear on the pages of numerous magazines over the next several decades.

Before that, she was landing parts on the big and small screen in the likes of "Aria" in 1987 and later alongside a young actor named Hugh Grant in "Rowing with the Wind" in 1988.

But it wouldn't be until she got a role in "Passenger 57" alongside Wesley Snipes in 1992 and the Mike Myers comedy-spy movie "Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery " in 1997 that she would become a household name and worldwide celebrity.

One of my favorites would have to be her role as a stunning Devil in "Bedazzled" in 2000. If you have never seen it, I can't recommend it enough.

On top of all that talent, she is still drop dead gorgeous to this day. But you don't have to take our word for it. Check out this list of her jaw-dropping looks and let us know if you agree.

Here's to hoping this year is one of her greatest ones yet. Happy Birthday, Elizabeth!