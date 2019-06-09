Game 4 Of The NBA Finals Hits Lowest TV Ratings In The Series, Down Over 12% From 2018

The TV ratings for the NBA finals continued to be in the gutter after the latest game between the Raptors and Warriors.

According to the Deadline, the Raptors big win in game four Friday night over the Warriors was down 12.5% from the same slot in 2018 on ABC and was the lowest in the series so far. TVByTheNumbers reported only 9.65 million people watched Toronto take a 3-1 lead. (RELATED: Toronto Raptors Beat The Warriors 105-92 In Game 4 Of The NBA Finals, Take 3-1 Lead)

It just keep getting worse for the NBA and there’s seemingly no end in sight. Under 10 million viewers! We’re watching one of the great sports upset stories in the past few years, and nobody seems to be tuning in! If you’re an NBA executive, it might officially be time to start panicking.

Everybody is seemingly in agreement LeBron James not being around has had a huge impact, but there’s no way that’s the only issue.

Yes, not having the most popular player on the planet involved certainly doesn’t help, but there has to be more to the equation. There just has to be.

The ratings have been garbage throughout the entire playoffs, and we just hit a new low for this series. It really can’t get much worse at all.

Game five between the Raptors and Warriors is Monday night on ABC. I’m not holding my breath that the numbers will be any better.

On the other hand, they really can’t get much worse.

