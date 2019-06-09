Jimmy Kimmel Says ‘Yellowstone’ Has Been ‘Picked Up’ For Season 3 During Kevin Costner Interview

It sounds like a third season of “Yellowstone” has already been decided on.

We’re a little more than a week away from season two of the hit show with Kevin Costner returning to the Paramount Network. Fans should get excited because it sounds like season three is already a done deal.

During a Friday interview with Costner, Kimmel said a third season has been “picked up,” and Costner doesn’t say anything to correct him or add anything. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 2 Trailer Gets Released, Promises Lots Of Intense Action)

That has me thinking this information likely is correct, but wasn’t supposed to be public. You can watch the interview below.

I certainly hope this is the case, and judging from Costner’s reaction, it likely is. If that wasn’t the case, you’d think he would have said something or we’d have a correction by this point.

Television studios generally like to keep their cards close to the chest, especially when we’re talking about a series as popular as “Yellowstone.” (RELATED: Luke Grimes Says Kayce Will ‘Face The Demons’ In Season 2 Of ‘Yellowstone‘)

I think we all expected a season three, and it looks like we’re going to get it. Judging from what I’ve seen and heard about from season two, it looks like things are only going to get crazier.

You can catch the start of the new season June 19 on the Paramount Network, and keep checking back for more updates when we have them.

I can’t remember the last time I was this excited for a show to return. It’s going to be absolutely awesome, and I can’t wait to take in every single second of the action.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone) on May 1, 2019 at 4:38pm PDT

We’re 10 days out, gentlemen. It’s going to be glorious when “Yellowstone” finally returns. You can bet on that.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter