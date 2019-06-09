Kevin Durant Returns To Practice For The Warriors Ahead Of NBA Finals Game 5

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant has been cleared to practice.

The star forward has been recovering from a calf injury and hasn’t played since the series against the Rockets.

However, head coach Steve Kerr told the media Sunday that he’ll get some work in today, and then the squad will go from there. There’s still no guarantee he’ll play in game five Monday night as the Warriors face a 1-3 deficit. (RELATED: Toronto Raptors Beat The Warriors 105-92 In Game 4 Of The NBA Finals, Take 3-1 Lead)

Steve Kerr says Kevin Durant will practice today. pic.twitter.com/TSXHdemoQb — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 9, 2019

If you’re a Warriors fan, this is the best news you’ve heard in a very long time. Without Durant returning, there’s pretty much no shot at all the Warriors can win. It’s just not going to happen. Remember, he hasn’t officially cleared for the game, but practicing is a great start.

You have to be smiling right now if you’re cheering for Golden State. His return to the lineup is literally the only hope they have.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 35 (@easymoneysniper) on Jan 15, 2019 at 9:20pm PST

If Durant can go at all for a game, then he has to be given every shot possible to play Monday. The Raptors have the Warriors backed into a corner, and it doesn’t look good for Steph Curry and company.

The only man capable of turning the tides is finally going to get in some practice reps. It doesn’t mean he’ll for sure play Monday, but it’s something people should be excited to hear.

Tune in Monday night on ABC to watch game five and see if Durant finally returns to the court. Without him, I wouldn’t bet a penny on the Warriors to win this series.