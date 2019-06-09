Rapper Lil Xan Pulls Gun On Man During Verbal Altercation At A Gas Station
Lil Xan might have some explaining to do after a recent verbal exchange at a gas station that resulted in a gun being drawn.
According to TMZ, the altercation began because the rapper was being taunted for calling Tupac’s music “boring” awhile back. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
Apparently, Xan felt that justified drawing a weapon and start waiving it around, and now the Los Angeles police are reportedly investigating. Watch the mind-boggling video from TMZ below. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Seriously, what the hell was he thinking? California is far from a pro-gun state, and I’m not sure how they’re going to like a musician being captured on video pulling a gun at a gas station. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
The popular rapper claimed this was a self-defense situation, but I’m not sure that’s going to hold much water. Xan hardly looked to be in fear for his safety and life, and doesn’t appear to be in a hurry to leave the situation.
If you actually are in fear for your life, you generally don’t hang around to continue verbally sparring while brandishing a weapon. I’m pretty sure that’s day one kind of stuff.
View this post on Instagram
I really hope Lil Xan has great attorneys because simply saying it was self-defense doesn’t give you blanket cover to be drawing weapons on people.
People saying mean stuff also isn’t a justification to pull a weapon on somebody. Again, this is day one stuff they teach you when you start carrying a weapon.
The fact this is on video only makes it worse because it’s not really a he said/she said situation. The tape is out there for everybody to see.
View this post on Instagram
Best of luck to the popular musician going forward. I’m sure the police are going to be interested in having a very long talk with him, and I’m confident he won’t like it.