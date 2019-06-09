Cheapest Tickets To Game 5 Of The NBA Finals Between The Raptors And Warriors Are More Than $2,000

David Hookstead | Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief

People wanting to attend game five of the NBA finals Monday night between the Raptors and Warriors better be ready to spend a ton of money.

As of this moment, the cheapest tickets to the game in Toronto are selling for north of $2,000 on SeatGeek with fees included. (RELATED: Toronto Raptors Beat The Warriors 105-92 In Game 4 Of The NBA Finals, Take 3-1 Lead)

There are also tickets selling for more than $50,000 for the game, which could be the night the Raptors clinch the championship on their home court.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toronto Raptors (@raptors) on

These prices are honestly outrageous, but they just go to show how excited people are to see the Raptors possibly pull off one of the greatest sports upsets in a generation.

Nobody, and I mean nobody, really gave them a chance entering the series. Then, things fell apart, Kevin Durant hasn’t returned yet and Toronto has gone up 3-1 in the series.

Fans are clearly fired up and ready to spend some big money to potentially see the Raptors win the whole thing at home.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toronto Raptors (@raptors) on

I really hope the Raptors are able to pull this out Monday night. It’d be awesome to see them dethrone the Warriors.

Nobody really even thought this was a possibility, but here we are. The Raptors are 48 minutes of great basketball away from raising a banner. This is what it’s all about!

Tune in Monday night on ABC to see if Toronto can pull off the unthinkable. At this point, I wouldn’t want to bet against them.

