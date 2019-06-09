Cheapest Tickets To Game 5 Of The NBA Finals Between The Raptors And Warriors Are More Than $2,000

People wanting to attend game five of the NBA finals Monday night between the Raptors and Warriors better be ready to spend a ton of money.

As of this moment, the cheapest tickets to the game in Toronto are selling for north of $2,000 on SeatGeek with fees included. (RELATED: Toronto Raptors Beat The Warriors 105-92 In Game 4 Of The NBA Finals, Take 3-1 Lead)

There are also tickets selling for more than $50,000 for the game, which could be the night the Raptors clinch the championship on their home court.

These prices are honestly outrageous, but they just go to show how excited people are to see the Raptors possibly pull off one of the greatest sports upsets in a generation.

Nobody, and I mean nobody, really gave them a chance entering the series. Then, things fell apart, Kevin Durant hasn’t returned yet and Toronto has gone up 3-1 in the series.

Fans are clearly fired up and ready to spend some big money to potentially see the Raptors win the whole thing at home.

I really hope the Raptors are able to pull this out Monday night. It’d be awesome to see them dethrone the Warriors.

Nobody really even thought this was a possibility, but here we are. The Raptors are 48 minutes of great basketball away from raising a banner. This is what it’s all about!

Tune in Monday night on ABC to see if Toronto can pull off the unthinkable. At this point, I wouldn’t want to bet against them.

