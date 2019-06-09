REVIEW: ‘Billions’ Season 4 Ends With A Massive Bang On Showtime

The fourth season of “Billions” came to an end Sunday on Showtime, and it was outstanding.

WARNING: THERE ARE GOING TO BE SPOILERS BELOW. DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU AREN’T CAUGHT UP. CONSIDER YOURSELF WARNED.

The hit show about Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis) and Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) had another wildly successful season. As I’ve said many times before, you should all be watching this show, and you’re missing out if you don’t.

It’s edge of your seat suspense as Axe and Chuck both try to scheme their way to their goals. This season, Axe had one major goal to destroy Taylor Mason, which it appeared he had successfully done. He pretty much put her firm out of business, and Chuck took out Bryan Connerty for trying to get him.

The Chuck storyline took a wild twist in the season four finale. What we thought all year long was that Connerty and Attorney General Jock were scheming to successfully take out Rhoades due to corrupt finances and real estate dealings involving his father. (RELATED: ‘Billions’ Gets Renewed For 5th Season On Showtime)

It seemed like this was clear as day. How foolish were all of us a viewers? It turned out Rhoades has successfully planned everything from the very start of the season.

He knew Connerty was coming for him and successfully baited him into the breaking the law. He photographed his former protege breaking into a private safe and listening to evidence he was banned from hearing.

In the final moments of the show, we realize it’s Chuck who was successfully playing the long game. Connerty gets arrested, Jock is on his way out the door and then things took an even crazier twist.

Chuck is now turning on Axe and using Taylor to do it! Axe demanded Taylor return to his firm, which she does seemingly willingly.

However, it’s made clear she’s only going along with the plan to ultimately help destroy the man who destroyed her: Bobby Axelrod.

This season was outstanding from start to finish, and I absolutely didn’t see the big reveal of Chuck’s incredibly longterm plan.

Now, as we head into season five, it appears we’re setup for Chuck to covertly try to pull the rug out from underneath Bobby. I’m here for that kind of war, especially after the two of them did so much work together this season.

Sound off in the comments with your thoughts on the season. My guess is most of you were also just as stunned as I was.

