Valentina Shevchenko Knocks Out Jessica Eye With Brutal Kick To The Head At UFC 238

Valentina Shevchenko absolutely destroyed Jessica Eye Saturday night at UFC 238.

Shevchenko, who is from Kyrgyzstan, ended the fight in the second round when she landed a brutal kick to the head of Eye. (SLIDESHOW: These UFC Women Really Hate Wearing Clothes)

Her opponent immediately hit the ground, and it was clear she wasn't going to be getting up.

Watch the insane sequence of events below.

One of the nastiest head kick KO’s you’ll see!!! Shevchenko put Jessica Eye to SLEEP! pic.twitter.com/AbbFEELVCi — Tom Terrific (@ftbeard_17) June 9, 2019

My friends, it doesn’t get much more brutal than that kick. Eye had no chance at all. The sound of the impact is honestly enough to make my skin crawl.

I’m not going to say the kick made my stomach sick, but I’m also not going to say it didn’t. What an absolute crazy moment for the UFC and Dana White.

Have we ever seen a kick like that in the women’s side before? I honestly don’t think so.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Valentina Shevchenko (@bulletvalentina) on Jun 7, 2019 at 3:50pm PDT

That wasn’t a fight. That was a massacre! Shevchenko stepped into the octagon and walked out with Eye’s soul.

It was absolutely brutal on every single level.

Omg what a KO. Valentina KOS Jessica Eye in devastating fashion #UFC238 pic.twitter.com/ifBaAfAfHE — The MMA LOUNGE (@The_MMA_Lounge) June 9, 2019

Best of luck to the next person to get into the octagon on Shevchenko. I don’t envy them at all.

