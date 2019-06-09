Work Comfortably On Your Laptop Anywhere With This $20 Stand

Work on your laptop anywhere comfortably with the MOFT: The “Invisible” Laptop Stand. Whether you’re a frequent business traveler or just want to stay connected on the go, this lightweight stand is for you. Get the MOFT: The “Invisible” Laptop Stand on sale for 16% off today in the Daily Caller shop. Knock an additional 15% off the sales price if you buy right now.

Light as a pen and slim as a coin, this laptop stand offers comfort for under $20

The dual-angle stand is adjustable so your posture and wrists stay comfortable. Laptops up to 18 lbs and 15.6″ easily fit onto the MOFT: The “Invisible” Laptop Stand. The MOFT design fits so seamlessly on your device, you’ll never forget it at home. The nearly invisible stand is light as a pen and slim as a coin. Buy now to take advantage of the $19.99 sales price.

Work comfortably on your laptop anywhere when you purchase the MOFT: The “Invisible” Laptop Stand on sale for 16% off in the Daily Caller shop. Use the code WEEKEND15 at checkout for an extra 15% off, bringing the final price down to $16.99.