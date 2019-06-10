Never-Trumpers Killed CNN. Brent Bozell Explains How The Media Can Earn Back Trust

Your first name

Brent Bozell, founder of the Media Research Center, outlines a very specific message in his new book, “Unmasked: Big Media’s War Against Trump“: The media’s anti-Trump mindset is putting them out of business.

“Can they regain their credibility? I think the answer’s no,” Bozell explained. “You’ve got to have other voices. If you want to learn about what’s happening in the world, listen to Rush Limbaugh. Listen to Mark Levin. Go online. Read the Daily Caller.”

What do you think? Can CNN, MSNBC and the rest of the legacy media ever gain back the public’s trust?

