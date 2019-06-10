Exclusive: Guatemalan Official Explains Why His People Are Fleeing, Says Mexico Is A Big Part Of The Problem

The Guatemalan Minister of Governance Enrique Degenhart is calling out the Mexican government for its role in the migrant crisis.

During a sit-down interview, he told The Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill that Mexico is incentivizing Guatemalans and others from Central American countries to leave their homes by offering different kinds of benefits to them like work permits and visas while they migrate north toward the United States. (RELATED: Arizona Border Mayor Speaks Out About the Migrant Crisis.)

Degenhart explained: