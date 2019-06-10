Check Out The Best Electric Shavers Available On The Market According To Reviewers

Looking for a new razor? Amazon has some great options! There are many things to consider. In looking at many available options, I found these three to be among the best. They are all electric razors, offering close shave, long battery life, and self contained charging and cleaning stations. They can all be used for both wet and dry shaving.

The product is 100% waterproof for easy cleaning. Plus, the product includes the world’s only 4-action alcohol-based clean and charge station . Place the razor on the charger and it lubricates while it charges. The charge holds for up to 50 minutes of cordless shaving and the device is fully rechargeable in an hour. Braun states their razor has been crafted to last seven years. What would you pay for a razor of this quality? The list price for the Braun Series 7 is $289.99. Amazon has it on sale now for only $169.94 . This product is Amazon’s Choice with almost 7,700 reviews, the item maintains a 4.3 out of 5 rating. Recent reviews tout the “close shave,” and call it a “must-have” item.

Another razor to consider is the Panasonic Electric Shaver and Trimmer for Men . While only about 1,900 purchasers have reviewed the product on Amazon, it boasts 4.5 out of 5 stars. Panasonic calls their product the “ultimate shaver.” Like the Braun, this razor is equally efficient for wet and dry shaving. The Panasonic has five ultra sharp precision-honed 30 degree Nano-tech blades with an ultra-thin ARC foil and multi-flex pivoting head that follows facial contours for a quick, close, comfortable shave. Like the Braun, the charging time is only about one hour. The Panasonic includes a built-in pop-up trimmer for mustaches, beards, and sideburns. This razor also employs smart technology for increasing power as needed. It has a high-performance motor with linear drive delivering 14,000 cuts per minute. The charging station includes an LCD battery indicator displaying battery life at a glance. The Panasonic Electric Cordless Shaver and Trimmer retails for $249.99, but you can get one now on Amazon for only $169.99.

Honorable Mention:





Philips Norelco Shaver 9300 is comparable to the Braun and Panasonic. Each of the Philips Norelco three shaving heads moves in 8 directions to follow the face’s natural curves. Per the manufacturer, this contouring helps capture up to 20% more hair in a single pass. The Philips Norelco product provides users with three speed settings: slow for skin-friendly hair removal, medium for a more thorough cut, and fast for a quick high-powered shave. Like the Braun and the Panasonic, the Philips Norelco shaver comes with its own station. In this case, the Smart Clean System lubricates, dries, and charges the product. It also includes an LED user interface letting the user know the status of the battery life. The Shaver 9300 works equally well in wet or dry scenarios. With less than 700 reviews, it comes with the lowest overall rating of 3.7 out of 5 stars. Nonetheless, the website lists it as Amazon’s Choice for Norelco razors. The most recent review states it is “easily the best electric razor” they have ever used. It retails for $219.95, but Amazon currently has it priced for $179.95.