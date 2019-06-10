Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger Share Photos From Their Intimate Wedding Day

Your first name

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger — daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger — are newlyweds!

The new couple reportedly tied the knot Saturday night at a ranch in Montecito, California, according to a report published by E! News.

The “Jurassic World” actor, 39, and Schwarzenegger, 29, shared photos from the intimate day on their Instagram accounts Sunday.

“Yesterday was the best day of our lives! We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love,” the two wrote with the same photo on each of their personal accounts. “It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives.”

“This morning we feel nothing but blessed,” they added. (RELATED: REPORT: Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Get Married In California)

Schwarzenegger and Pratt revealed that they both wore custom-made designs by Giorgio Armani at their wedding.

The couple reportedly began dating in the summer of 2018 following Pratt’s split with ex-wife Anna Faris in 2017. The two had been married for 10 years. Pratt and Schwarzenegger announced their engagement in January of 2019.

“Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you,” Pratt wrote at the time. “Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go.”

I’m impressed by the dress Schwarzenegger wore. Beautiful, but simple. A dress like that makes for a classic wedding moment such as the one the pair posted.

I’m looking forward to what these two accomplish together.