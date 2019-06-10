REPORT: Cuba Gooding Jr. Accused Of Groping Woman

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. has been accused of groping a woman at a night club in New York Sunday night, according to a report.

A 30-year-old woman accused the “Jerry Maguire” actor of grabbing her breast at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and Lounge, the report from New York Post’s Page Six notes. (RELATED: Cuba Gooding Jr. Has Some Words Of Advice For OJ)

The report states:

The woman said Gooding was “highly intoxicated” and that she got into an argument with him after the grab that had to be broken up by security, the sources said. Gooding was caught on video leaving the club soon after the incident and the woman called 911 around 1 a.m.

.@PageSix EXCLUSIVE: Cuba Gooding Jr. accused of groping woman at NYC club https://t.co/L7Pzjj5Eb7 pic.twitter.com/Hh5KlZ1p99 — New York Post (@nypost) June 10, 2019

No arrests have been made and no charges have been filed.

In addition to “Jerry Maguire,” the 51-year-old actor is also best known his roles in “Boyz n the Hood,” “A Few Good Men,” and most recently his role as O.J. Simpson in the popular 2016 FX series, “The People vs. O.J. Simpson,” detailing Simpson’s fall from grace and subsequent trial over the alleged murder of his ex-wife. (RELATED: Today Is The 50 Year Anniversary Of O.J. Simpson Winning The Heisman Trophy)

