‘Dark Phoenix’ Bombs At The Domestic Box Office With $33 Million, Lowest ‘X-Men’ Debut Ever

“Dark Phoenix” had a horrific debut this past weekend.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film led by Sophie Turner only made $33 million domestically, which was the lowest debut for an “X-Men” film in the history of the franchise. Not only was it the lowest, but it was the lowest by a gap of $18 million from the 2013 film “The Wolverine.”

Like I said, it was pretty horrific for everybody involved.

It did add another $107 million overseas, but it’s still not even close to the kind of money these previous films made. It’s not even in the same zip code.

The previous expectations for the movie’s debut were in the range of about $50 million. It got about 60% of what the experts thought it would.

It went about as bad as it could have for the people involved with “Dark Phoenix.”

I'm not even sure who is to blame for this box office disaster. Sophie Turner should have had enough star power to generate ticket sales, especially after "Game of Thrones" just ended.

All I do know for sure is film studios are going to quickly reconsider superhero films if they start failing at the box office. Hollywood is in the business of making cash.

It’s not in the business of poor performances at the box office. That much is for sure.

