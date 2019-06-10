Detroit Lions Offensive Linemen Chug Beers During Tigers Game

The Detroit Lions once again dunked on Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers over the weekend.

The offensive line from the squad showed up to the Tigers game Saturday, and they threw down some beers in awesome fashion.

It only got worse from there for the Packers quarterback. They couldn’t just enjoy their beers. The Tigers had to take an extra shot and tweeted in part, “Someone make sure Aaron sees this.”

Watch the awesome video below.

Like QB, like O-Line. Someone make sure Aaron sees this. pic.twitter.com/wAZ1qjpyJ7 — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) June 8, 2019

When will the embarrassment end for Rodgers? When will it end? Baseball teams are now mocking him! Baseball teams!

You know you’re an absolute joke when teams in the MLB are taking shots at you for your inability to drink a beer.

Aaron Rodgers is no match for David Bakhtiari when it comes to chugging beer (via @Bucks) pic.twitter.com/A2dVANd0Vl — ESPN (@espn) May 24, 2019

I hope the national shaming of Rodgers never ends. I want it to continue forever. I want it to continue for as long as beer is enjoyed in this country, which will be until the end of time.

First, Matthew Stafford dunked on Rodgers and then his o-line did. It’s simply beautiful.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Stafford (@kbstafford89) on May 23, 2019 at 7:00pm PDT

This will never not be funny. Major shoutout to my squad for continuing to remind the nation Aaron Rodgers is a clown when it comes to drinking beer.

