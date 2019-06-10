Detroit Lions Offensive Linemen Chug Beers During Tigers Game

David Hookstead | Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief

The Detroit Lions once again dunked on Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers over the weekend.

The offensive line from the squad showed up to the Tigers game Saturday, and they threw down some beers in awesome fashion. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

It only got worse from there for the Packers quarterback. They couldn’t just enjoy their beers. The Tigers had to take an extra shot and tweeted in part, “Someone make sure Aaron sees this.”

Watch the awesome video below.

When will the embarrassment end for Rodgers? When will it end? Baseball teams are now mocking him! Baseball teams!

You know you’re an absolute joke when teams in the MLB are taking shots at you for your inability to drink a beer.

I hope the national shaming of Rodgers never ends. I want it to continue forever. I want it to continue for as long as beer is enjoyed in this country, which will be until the end of time.

First, Matthew Stafford dunked on Rodgers and then his o-line did. It’s simply beautiful.

 

This will never not be funny. Major shoutout to my squad for continuing to remind the nation Aaron Rodgers is a clown when it comes to drinking beer.

