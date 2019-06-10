Trump Reportedly Called Nadler In The Hospital

President Donald Trump called Democratic New York Rep. Jerry Nadler last month while he was in the hospital after nearly passing out, according to a Yahoo News report Monday.

Nadler appeared weak and slumped over in his chair while attending a press conference with New York Mayor and presidential hopeful Bill de Blasio on the importance of expanding speeding cameras in school zones.

BREAKING:@RepJerryNadler has health scare during an event along side @NYCMayor talking about speed cameras. Appears to be dehydrated and pass out. He looks paper white. pic.twitter.com/dTFlPMWhgG — Henry Rosoff (@HenryRosoff) May 24, 2019

While Nadler was being treated for dehydration in the hospital, Trump called Nadler and told him he was “tough,” Yahoo News reported. The president also wished Nadler well and asked if there was anything he could do to help without any discussion of politics (RELATED: Whitaker Tells Judiciary Chairman Nadler His Five Minutes Are Up — The Crowd Reacts)

Nadler, the Judiciary Committee chairman, is actively pursuing investigations into the president and has reportedly called for Speaker Pelosi to let him open an impeachment inquiry.

….I got along very well with Jerry during the zoning and building process. Then I changed course (slightly), became President, and now I am dealing with Congressman Nadler again. Some things never end, but hopefully it will all go well for everyone. Only time will tell! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 9, 2019

The two of them have a long history dating back decades to when Trump tried to begin a major real estate project on the West Side of Manhattan, but Nadler and others didn’t want it to occur. Ultimately Nadler prevailed in that fight.

