Donny Deutsch Should Feel Lucky That Trump Even Acknowledged Him

MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch really shouldn’t kick a gift horse in the mouth. Over the years, he has bestowed President Donald Trump with a cascade of insults. He has called him “physically disgusting” and a “vulgar pig.” In 2017, after Trump said MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski had been “bleeding badly” due to a facelift, the world seemed to stand still. The mood turned funereal. Deutsch went on “Morning Joe” in dark sunglasses and had a temper tantrum worthy of most 3-year-olds.

“Maybe it’s time that we all stop tippy-toeing,” he said at the time.

Maybe he’s right.

Over the weekend, the president fired back at Deutsch, 61, who hosts “Saturday Night Politics” on MSNBC, which made its debut in late May. In true Trumpian fashion, he eventually got around to calling Deutsch a “total loser” in both the present and past tenses.

Deutsch should only be so lucky that the president finally called him “little” and a “loser.” Doesn’t it mean he has finally succeeded in getting under Trump’s orange-hued skin? What a feat!

“Little @DonnyDeutsch, whose show, like his previous shoebiz tries, is a disaster, has been saying that I had been a friend of his. This is false. He, & separately @ErinBurnett, used to BEG me to be on episodes of the Apprentice (both were bad), but that was it. Hardly knew him. Other than to know he was, and is, a total Loser. When he makes statements about me, they are made up, he knows nothing!”

Trump’s eruption against Deutsch came in response to Deutsch calling him a “despicable human being” Friday on “Morning Joe.” On his Saturday night program, the branding expert talked about rebranding impeaching Trump as “Trump criminal investigations.”

On Sunday, Deutsch threw a tomato at Trump, writing, “There’s no biz like the shoe biz. Thanks for watching. Miss you bro.” He accompanied it with a video of Trump telling Deutsch how great he is.

By this point, Deutsch should be accustomed to being everyone else’s punching bag. Joe and Mika and the “Morning Joe” gang have been doing it for years. They cringe at most everything he says. They mock his skin-tight T-shirts. (RELATED: Joe Scarborough Throws Donny Deutsch A Bone)

When Deutsch took off the gloves and his dark shades to defend Mika to the death on that memorable day two years ago, he let Trump have it with all his might. (RELATED: Deutsch’s Rant Against Trump Is Everything)

Trump’s weekend rant can only be a good thing for him.

He’ll take it.

Whatever will build his brand.