Doug Collins Blasts House Judiciary Democrats For Calling In John Dean To Testify On Mueller Report

Republican Georgia Rep. Doug Collins, the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, blasted Democrats on the committee Monday for calling in former White House counsel and Watergate whistleblower John Dean to testify on the Mueller report.

In his opening statement before the committee, Collins criticized Democrats for bringing in Dean to testify, saying “This committee is now a hearing from the 70s and want their star witness back,” adding “they have the Godfather here today.”

Collins also said “the special counsel was appointed to investigate Russia. It’s time to listen to him without pretending that crimes committed by foreign governments will somehow implicate the president just because he had the audacity to win an election against the Dems’ candidate,” in a tweet.

Dean is best known as the key witness who brought down former President Richard Nixon in the Watergate scandal. Nadler believes Dean’s testimony will help the committee in their investigation into Mueller’s report.

“These hearings will allow us to examine the findings laid out in Mueller’s report so that we can work to protect the rule of law and protect future elections through consideration of legislative and other remedies,” Democratic New York Rep. Jerrold Nadler, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, told Politico in early June.

President Donald Trump also weighed in on the hearing, as it started, saying in a tweet that he “can’t believe they are bringing in John Dean, the disgraced Nixon White House Counsel who is a paid CNN contributor,” adding the Mueller report found “No Collusion – No Obstruction!”

This comes as Nadler reached a deal with the Department of Justice (DOJ) Monday, one day before the House is set to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt for not complying with their subpoenas in regards to Mueller’s report. (RELATED: Report: House Democrats Will Use John Dean As Impeachment Draw)

The committee is also calling for information relating to former White House counsel Don McGahn, also threatening to hold him in contempt.

