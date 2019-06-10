Morning Mirror: Journo Adds Sexy Facial Hair To His Already High Hair Look

Quote of the Day:

“Democrats already have your vote, Ana, they don’t have mine.”

— Meghan McCain bickering with her cast mates on ABC’s “The View” on who can beat President Donald Trump in 2020. In this instance, she snapped at occasional host Ana Navarro.

CNN contributor says Trump needs a dog

“Would someone get Trump a dog. He needs a friend so he won’t endlessly vent on Twitter. He’s uninterested in government and policy. He doesn’t read. He doesn’t exercise. He has no real friends. A dog might save humankind. Admittedly, it a lot to ask of a dog. But help is needed.” — John Dean, CNN Contributor.

MOOD: “I know it is not at all ‘Presidential’ to hit back at the Corrupt Media, or people who work for the Corrupt Media, when they make false statements about me or the Trump Administration. Problem is, if you don’t hit back, people believe the Fake News is true. So we’ll hit back!” — President Trump.

Journo adds George Clooney facial hair to his already high-drama hairstyle

Anand Giridaradas, TIME‘s editor-at-large, appeared on NBC Friday. (RELATED: Journo Goes On The Acela And Acts Like A Dope Over A Hotdog)

Note to readers: Don’t try this at home.

Media reporter practices healthy tweeting habits

“Weather forecast: 83, Partly sunny. Phone going off for the day. And it already feels tremendous.” — Joe Concha, The Hill.

Speaking of good online behavior…

“My kids are doing a self-imposed screen free day and already I have tried to force them to watch TV three times.” Lyz Lenz, Columbia Journalism Review.

Glenn Beck doesn’t care who you love when you’re an adult

Maybe he didn’t exactly mean it like that.

“Sexualizing children is not just sad, it is a poison to them and our society. I don’t care what you do, who you are, or who you love when you are an adult. Hormone treatment 4 children must end and sexualizing ANY CHILDREN must stop.” — Glenn Beck, TheBlaze.

The Observer

“Among the people and things the president of the United States has publicly trashed in the past six days: Donny Deutsch, Bette Midler, the mayor of London and Peggy Noonan.” — Paul Farhi, media writer, The Washington Post.

Bill Kristol moves away from doom and gloom

“Just flew to DC on a flight with about a hundred 8th graders from Minneapolis, in whose midst I happened to be seated. They were startlingly well-behaved, and one nearby student spent the flight reading, with apparent interest, the latest issue of the Economist! All will be well.” — Bill Kristol, editor-at-large, The Bulwark. (RELATED: Kristol Has Lackluster Reaction To End Of The Weekly Standard)

Gossip Roundup

2020 presidential hopefuls must take selfies — whether they like it or not. Here.

Britney Spears accuses photo agency of altering pictures of her. The company denies it. Here.

ABC’s “The View” co-host Joy Behar is off today getting more cataract surgery…so expect those big dark sunglasses to be back when she returns.

Bragging rights… “I bought @DanCrenshawTX a bourbon tonight. It’s all downhill from here.” — Jason Howerton, TheBlaze.

Soledad O’Brien, Starfish Media Group, ex-CNNer: “I own a Sears home. From the 1950s. It’s held up pretty well, considering.”

YIKES: “Tan Mom” is in a coma. Here.

Media Matters Mourns A Colleague’s Passing

Simon Maloy, a longtime writer for Media Matters, has died of colon cancer.

“On June 10, Simon Maloy passed away after a year-and-a-half-long battle with colon cancer. He is survived by his wife Leslie and his sons, Avery and James. We are setting up this fund to help support Simon’s family — especially his sons’ education — as they move forward without him.”

From Media Matters:

“We are heartbroken to inform you that our beloved friend and colleague Simon Malloy has passed away after a year-and-a-half-long battle with colon cancer. Simon has been a cherished member of the Media Matters family for more than 14 years, and he left a mark on the wider media landscape as well, with work published at outlets including The Week, Rolling Stone, American Prospect and Salon. Simon’s brilliance shown through in everything he did — especially his writing. His honesty, profound sense of right and wrong, and incisive wit have left an indelible mark on all of us, and we are all better for having known him.”

Oliver Willis, ShareBlue: “Rest in peace Simon, a great guy and a brilliant writer, one of the best people I’ve ever worked alongside.”

Peter Daou: “Sad news about the passing of @SimonMaloy. Condolences to his family. We can’t take a single moment on this earth for granted.”

Yashar Ali, HuffPost, New York Mag: “Simon Maloy is dead? How is this possible? WTF”

Ari Rabin-Havt, COS, Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vt.) 2020: “The world lost one of its funniest, kindest and most talented people today. @SimonMaloy was in his 30s and leaves behind a young family. I would be grateful if you would donate to help his family at this time.”

Jared Holt, reporter, RightWingWatch:”Simon Maloy was brilliant, and the world is a little darker today without his light.”

Matt Fuller, HuffPost: “This won’t make sense to everyone, but @SimonMaloy was my favorite person I didn’t know. I already miss him.”

In 2014, Maloy tweeted… “When I die all I want to be remembered for is ruining Twitter.”

Maloy requested that people think about donating to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance. Here.