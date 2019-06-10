Jussie Smollett Makes First Appearance On Social Media Since Alleged Hate Crime

Your first name

Actor Jussie Smollett reappeared on Instagram for the first time following the alleged hate crime attack in January.

Smollett, 36, shared a clip of Tarell Alvin McCraney’s speech Sunday night during the 2019 Tony Awards, according to a report published by Entertainment Tonight. The disgraced actor shared the video clip Monday with the comments disabled.

“So much #PRIDE,” Smollett captioned the video.

Smollett has stayed low-key on social media in the months after he reported the alleged hate crime. The newly shared clip comes 18 weeks after his last Instagram post. (RELATED: Chicago Police Department Releases Jussie Smollett 911 Call)

The actor was originally charged with 16 counts of disorderly conduct for filing a false police report. The charges were later dropped by Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx supposedly due to his lack of a criminal record, his agreement to pay a $10,000 fine and his volunteer service.

1. This is a portion of the 911 call placed on Jussie Smollett’s behalf. The “beeps” you hear are redactions made before audio was released to the media. Things like adresses, names etc are redacted. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/jbqL8Io98F — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) June 5, 2019

The Chicago Police Department recently released the audio from the 911 calls. In the recordings, someone who claimed to work for Smollett reported that the “Empire” star had been attacked and the attackers had put a noose around his neck.

“I just think he’s startled … They put a noose around his neck,” the caller said. “They didn’t do anything with it, but it’s around his neck. That’s really f–ked up.”

“Empire” creator Lee Daniels confirmed June 4 that Smollett would not be returning for the sixth and final season of the show.