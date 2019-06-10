Report: Jussie Smollett Used Venmo To Pay For Drugs And ‘Illicit Activity’

Disgraced actor Jussie Smollett’s recently unsealed records reveal that he reportedly used the online app Venmo for “illicit activity.”

There were several interesting things to note in the 36-year-old “Empire” star’s criminal records following his alleged hate crime hoax, according to Vulture Monday. One notable detail revealed Smollett allegedly changed his story in February after initially telling Chicago Police Department on January 29, that at least one of his attackers were “pale.” (RELATED: Police Chief ‘Furious’ At Smollett Case Dismissal)

Per the outlet:

According to notes dated February 14, Smollett described one alleged attacker as “pale” and wearing a mask. Previously, he told police that the attacker was white. When Smollett was shown photos of two brothers police had picked up for the attack, Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, Smollett denied that they were the attackers because they were “black as sin.”

One section details text messages between Smollett and the Osundairo brothers, including that the actor attempted to allegedly buy “weed, molly or Whitney” from one of the men: (RELATED: Jussie Smollett Vacations in Hawaii After Charges Dropped.)

The documents chronicle texts dating back many months before the incident that show conversations between Smollett and the brothers, including one in which Smollett was allegedly trying to buy drugs from one of the men, including “weed, molly or Whitney,” a slang for cocaine. According to the documents, Smollett used Venmo to pay for drugs.

There is also a note about how Smollett allegedly tried to use “the online payment app to pay for ‘illicit activity’ couched as ‘payment for legitimate expenses.'” One example detailed comes “from September 2018 in which police accuse Smollett of purchasing ecstasy from one of the brothers and listing it on Venmo as payment for “training.” (RELATED: Jussie Smollett’s Episode of ‘Drop The Mic’ Has Been Pulled)

Another note explains how Smollett refused to sign a medical release and was “reluctant to do a swab test for DNA on the rope.”

It all comes after a judge last month ordered the actor’s criminal records unsealed after they had been initially sealed back in March when prosecutors suddenly dropped numerous charges against the actor. (RELATED: Jussie Smollett Vacations in Hawaii After Charges Dropped.)

Smollett was arrested and faced multiple felony charges after the Chicago Police Department alleged that he faked a hate crime against himself involving homophobic and racist slurs back in January.

As previously reported, he initially claimed he was attacked on the streets of his home in Chicago by two men who he said threw a rope around his neck and poured a bleach-like substance on him.

By the end of the investigation, however, police concluded the attack on the “Empire” star was a hoax. Soon after, he was arrested and faced 16 felony counts of disorderly conduct for making a false police report. All charges against him were suddenly dropped by the State Attorney’s office several months later due to the actor’s community service record and willingness to pay his bail.