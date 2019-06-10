Justin Bieber Challenges Tom Cruise To A Fight

Justin Bieber apparently has a beef he wants to settle with Tom Cruise because he challenged him to a fight late Sunday night.

The singing sensation tweeted to his millions of fans, "I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ?"

Of course, this will never happen, but it's an interesting matchup to break down. Who are we taking here? Bieber is substantially younger and he's probably in better shape, but Cruise could have that old man and dad strength. You can't overrate either.

Plus, Cruise's entire life has pretty much been one nonstop action film. You'd have to imagine he's had some great training along the way.

A lot of experts always say to take experience over youth, but I don’t know. This seems like one hell of an interesting tossup.

If I had to put money on the fight, I think I’d have to take Cruise. He might not be as young or have the stamina, but he’s got years of experience on Bieber.

I know I said the young music star might be in better shape, but again, who the hell actually knows if that’s true. There’s a video from a few years ago on YouTube of Bieber boxing, and he doesn’t look half bad.

However, it seems like he wants to see Cruise in the octagon. Boxing only gets you so far if we’re going to have an MMA fight.

I’m leaning towards Cruise. I’m not even sure I know why, but it just seems like the smarter choice. On a bit of a side note, imagine the kind of money this fight could make on pay-per-view if it actually happened. We’re talking the kind of cash you can’t even imagine, and I’d pay for it in a heartbeat.