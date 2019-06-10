Signs Point To Kevin Durant’s Return For Game Five

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant is set to return for game five of the NBA Finals, according to multiple reports.

While Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Durant was a “game-time decision,” he is widely expected to play after missing more than a month because of a strained calf suffered in game five of the team’s series against the Houston Rockets. (RELATED: Kevin Durant Out For NBA Finals Game Three)

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that Durant will play in Monday night’s do or die game.

Golden State’s Kevin Durant plans to play in Game 5 tonight, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 10, 2019



Earlier Monday, ESPN’s Jay Williams claimed he had dinner with Durant the night before, and that he “would be shocked” if Durant didn’t give it a go in game five against the Toronto Raptors. (RELATED: Cheapest Tickets To Game 5 Of The NBA Finals Between The Raptors And Warriors Are More Than $2,000)

The Raptors currently lead the series 3-1 and the only thing between Toronto and their first NBA championship is Durant.

It appears the Warriors star should make one last rescue attempt as Golden State looks to complete an unprecedented three-peat.

