Kim Kardashian Shares First Full Shot Of Fourth Child And It’s Already Gone Viral

Kim Kardashian finally introduced the world to her and Kanye West’s fourth child Monday and the picture has already gone viral, with more than 2.7 million likes in an hour.

The 38-year-old reality star didn't say much about the sweet photo as she shared a snap of her youngest sleeping in a white jumper.

She captioned the post simply, "Psalm Ye," revealing a possible middle name for their child.

It all comes after news broke last month that a surrogate had given birth to the "Keeping Up With The Kardashian" star and rapper's fourth kid.

She shared a picture on May 17th of the little boy, but it was only a far away snapshot of him lying in a crib and we couldn’t see exactly what he looked like just yet.

“Beautiful Mother’s Day with the arrival of our fourth child. We are blessed beyond measure. We have everything we need,” Kardashian tweeted, along with the snap.

Psalm West pic.twitter.com/F0elQd1cJq — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 17, 2019

As previously reported, she announced in May that her and West's fourth child had been born and called him simply, "perfect."

“He’s here and he’s perfect,” the reality star tweeted.

He’s here and he’s perfect! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 10, 2019