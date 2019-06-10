Kyle Lowry Uses His Mother And Grandmother As Examples When Discussing What Pressure Means To Him

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry had some powerful thoughts about what it means to be under pressure.

When talking to the media Sunday before game six of the NBA finals against the Warriors, Lowry used his mother and grandmother as examples of what it means to be under real pressure as they fought to provide for his family.

“The willingness to do whatever it takes to just make sure that your kid will see better than what you’ve ever seen,” Lowry said in part as the room sat in silence and listened. (RELATED: Toronto Raptors Beat The Warriors 105-92 In Game 4 Of The NBA Finals, Take 3-1 Lead)

Watch his full comments below.

Kyle Lowry explains what real pressure is. Powerful. pic.twitter.com/dzRbARIwJS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 9, 2019

Those were some powerful comments, and Lowry is 100% correct. Parents and grandparents who break their backs to provide their family with better lives are absolutely heroes.

They might not get the glory star athletes do, but there’s no question they have an incredibly positive impact on the lives they touch.

Getting up before the sun every single day in order to put food on the table isn’t going to show up on ESPN, but it will make sure the kids don’t go hungry.

Sometimes it’s a good thing to get a reminder about the things that really matter in this life. Lowry did just that, and it clearly impacted those in the room.

I’m pretty sure you could have heard a pin drop by the time the Raptors star finished speaking.

Well said, Lowry. Well said. Catch game six between the Warriors and Raptors tonight on ABC.

