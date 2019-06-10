LaVar Ball Says LaMelo Will Sign In China Or Australia

LaMelo Ball apparently has his next career move narrowed down to two possible locations.

His father LaVar told Yahoo Sports over the weekend that his youngest son will sign with a team in China or Australia before becoming eligible for the NBA draft. It’s likely LaMelo, whose older brother Lonzo plays for the Lakers, is not eligible for college after playing in Lithuania.

If the move is Australia or China, then he’s got two great options in front of him. China pays big money for American talent, especially the kind of talent that comes with big-time name recognition. His bother LiAngelo had some legal issues in China when he allegedly shoplifted during a trip with UCLA, but that shouldn’t even slowdown a CBA team from signing him. (RELATED: LaVar Ball Guarantees LeBron J ames Won’t Win A Title In Los Angles If Lonzo Gets Traded)

If LaMelo is about making as much cash as fast as possible, then China might be the best option for him.

Australia also provides some positive options. The money won’t be as lucrative as it would be in China, but it’s still a legit league with great players.

LaMelo Ball would grow up quick in terms of basketball playing against guys in the Australian league. It would be a very high level of competition for him to develop against before he heads to the NBA to join his oldest brother in the league.

It should be interesting to see where he ends up. Either way, it seems like there’s going to be a lot of money for him to be made in the sport for a very long time.

It’s wild that LaVar Ball has one of the biggest mouths in all of basketball, and he’s still almost a lock at this point to have two sons enter the NBA as lottery picks.

