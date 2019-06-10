Motorcyclist Killed After Struck By Lightning In Florida

A motorcyclist was killed in Florida after lightning cracked his helmet and sent him off the road Sunday.

The 45-year-old North Carolina man was driving south bound on Interstate 95 when he was struck, ABC News reported Monday. Officials said the man was killed at the scene.

This is what’s left of a 45 year old man’s helmet after he was struck by lightning, while riding his motorcycle southbound, on I-95 in Volusia County this afternoon. Unfortunately he did not survive the crash. pic.twitter.com/uFklUPY8r1 — FHP Orlando (@FHPOrlando) June 9, 2019

An off-duty Virginia state trooper reportedly saw the incident, according to ABC. The man’s identity has not been disclosed. (RELATED: ‘Tough Decision’: Little Boy Explains Why He Missed The School Bus In Viral Letter To Mom)

The chances of getting hit by a lightning bolt in a given year is 1/1,222,000, according to the National Weather Service data based on averages between 2009 and 2018. Nearly 50 people on average are killed by lightning in the U.S per year.

A New York man was recently thrown 20 feet in the air after getting hit by a lightning bolt, but evaded life-threatening injuries.

The National Weather Service makes several recommendations for lightning safety including avoiding open fields and to pull over and wait a half hour after the last thunder before riding on a bike or motorcycle.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Follow Neetu on Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.