Quiz: Which 2020 Hopefuls Polling Below 2% Can You Name?

There are now enough Democratic presidential candidates to play for both sides of a professional football game.

A total of 23 men and women are officially pining for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. From ancient Washington fixtures like former Vice President Joe Biden to human curiosities like spiritual leader Marianne Williamson, folks from all walks of life want to be President of the United States.

Which of them currently have a plausible path to that goal?

Very few! According to the most recent YouGov polls, 19 of the Democratic hopefuls are polling at or below 2%. With Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders each eating up a big percentage of voter support (27% and 15%, respectively), the majority of candidates are currently scrapping for morsels.

But we’re still over a year away from the 2020 Democratic National Convention, and a lot could happen between now and then. We’ll see which flame out and which, if any, are able to rise above the crowd.

In the meantime, test your knowledge and see which of these candidates polling at or below 2% you can name!