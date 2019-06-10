25 Years After Murder Trial, OJ Simpson Opens Up About His Current Life

O.J. Simpson revealed that his life is “fine” 25 years after the notorious murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson.

Simpson, 71, opened up about his current life in Las Vegas in an interview with the Associated Press published Monday.

“We don’t need to go back and relive the worst day of our lives,” Simpson told AP. “The subject of the moment is the subject I will never revisit again. My family and I have moved on to what we call the ‘no negative zone.’ We focus on the positives.”

Simpson’s wife and her friend Ronald Goldman were stabbed to death in Simpson’s Los Angeles home while Goldman was returning a pair of sunglasses. After a highly publicized year-long trial, Simpson was acquitted of murdering his ex-wife and Goldman.

The outcome of the trial divided the public. While many believe Simpson’s claims of innocence, many others remain convinced of his guilt. To this day, Simpson insists he is innocent. (RELATED: O.J. Simpson Describes The Hypothetical Motive For If Had Butchered Nicole)

Simpson served nine years in prison after being convicted of robbery and kidnapping in Las Vegas after attempting to steal back some of his memorabilia. Since being released in October 2017, Simpson has kept a relatively low profile. Simpson ended up staying in Las Vegas after he was released. He credits friends for convincing him to stay.

“The town has been good to me,” Simpson admitted. “Everybody I meet seems to be apologizing for what happened to me here.”

These days are quiet for Simpson. He plays golf almost every day, AP reported. He’s had both knees replaced after his football career and recently underwent laser surgery on his eyes.

Mostly, Simpson spends time with his family. His parole officer has allowed him to travel on short trips and he often visits his children in Florida.

“I’ve been to Florida two or three times to see the kids and my old buddies in Miami. I even managed to play a game of golf with them,” Simpson said. “But I live in a town I’ve learned to love. Life is fine.”