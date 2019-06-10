REVIEW: Elton John Biopic ‘Rocketman’ Is A Solid Movie

The Elton John biopic, “Rocketman,” is a very strong film.

WARNING: THERE ARE GOING TO BE A FEW SPOILERS BELOW. DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU AREN’T CAUGHT UP AND WANT TO SEE IT. CONSIDER YOURSELF WARNED.

On Saturday, I had the choice of seeing “Rocketman” with Taron Egerton or “Dark Phoenix” with Sophie Turner. Ultimately, I decided on seeing the one about the music superstar’s life. The reviews were higher and “Dark Phoenix” didn’t jump off the page too me. (RELATED: ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Expected To Have $50 Million Opening Weekend, ‘Rocketman‘ Could Hit $25 Million)

I wasn’t disappointed with my choice. Admittedly, I don’t know a ton about John’s life outside of his music. I enjoy some of his songs, and I was aware he had some party habits and is gay.

The film did an outstanding job at pulling back the curtain and revealing how Reginald Dwight became arguably the largest music icon on the planet.

It’s also not a very happy or uplifting movie at all. The English-born star burned a lot of bridges on his way to superstardom, had serious issues with substance abuse and had an absolutely atrocious relationship with his parents.

The very opening scene of the movie is him sitting in some kind of support group in full costume and admitting to being addicted to just about everything on the planet. He was hooked on booze, drugs and sex.

The film spends a decent amount of time focusing on his drug and booze habits and on his sex life. Later in the film, it’s heavily implied Elton John was so strung out that he pretty much slept through a whole week of his life without realizing it.

The one major character who isn’t portrayed in a positive light at all was his manager John Reid (Richard Madden). Reid was engaged in a sexual relationship throughout the movie with John, and proceeds to tell him at one point he really doesn’t care if he kills himself because he’ll still get his 20%.

If you’re looking for an uplifting movie, “Rocketman” isn’t for you. There are some fun moments and the music is solid.

However, there are long stretches of darkness as the audience watches John’s downward spiral. Still, it’s worth checking out if you haven’t already.

For those who have, let us know in the comments what you thought. I’m interested to hear your opinions.