‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Sadie Robertson Is Feeling 22

June 11 is Sadie Robertson’s birthday. To help you celebrate, we put together this slideshow of some of her greatest looks.

Sadie Robertson is a reality TV star born in Monroe, Louisiana. She gained her fame during her father’s A&E show “Duck Dynasty” which aired in 2012. The show ran for 11 seasons and ended in 2017.

“Duck Dynasty” followed the family behind the brand Duck Commander started by Sadie’s grandfather Phil Robertson. The company is now run by Sadie’s father Willie Robertson. (RELATED: Sadie Robertson Confirms She’s Dating Texas A&M Star [Video])

Sadie’s fame grew when she competed on ABC’s “Dancing With The Stars” during season 19 in 2014. She finished first runner-up in the competition and went on to start a number of business ventures.

The star launched her acting career with roles in “God’s Not Dead 2” and “I’m Not Ashamed.” Along with her acting, she wrote a book in 2014 called “Live Original.” Sadie went on a book tour at the end of 2016 and went on to tour for “Winter Jam” in 2017.

She also became engaged to boyfriend Christian Huff just two days ago on June 9, 2019. Here are some of the soon-to-be bride’s greatest looks: