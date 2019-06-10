Duck Dynasty’s Sadie Robertson Engaged To Boyfriend Christian Huff

Reality TV star Sadie Robertson is officially off the market.

The former “Ducky Dynasty” star became engaged to boyfriend Christian Huff over the weekend, which she announced on her Instagram page. (RELATED: Sadie Robertson Comes Out At Texas A&M Fan, Still Hanging With Aggies Star Quarterback [Photo])

“I screamed YES,” Robertson wrote. “So many words and so many more pictures to come, but for now just know my friends I’m the happiest human in the world on June 9th, 2019 today and for the rest of my life. I GET TO MARRY THIS MAN. God is faithful and so so good.”

The 21-year-old Robertson came to fame in 2012 when she made her debut on the popular reality show “Duck Dynasty,” which follows a group of duck hunters in the swampy terrain of West Monroe, Louisiana. (RELATED: A&E Reverses Suspension Of ‘Duck Dynasty’ Star)

Sadie is the daughter of Willie Robertson and the granddaughter of Phil Robertson, the show’s two main characters. The show came to an end in 2017, but the Robertson’s still remain popular figures throughout the country.

Congratulations to the happy couple! Their future seems incredibly bright.

