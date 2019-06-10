Save $150 On The Latest Apple iPad Pro Just In Time For Father’s Day

The latest model of the 64GB 11″ Apple iPad Pro features a gorgeous Liquid Retina display, the A12X bionic chip, and up to 12 hours of battery life. See everything in brilliant clarity with the 12MP back camera and 7MP front camera, and enjoy four speaker audio for impressive sound quality. Plus, you can relax knowing you’ll have the added security of Face ID.

Get the latest 32GB Apple iPad for just $649.99 right now!!

Not in your budget? This 32GB Apple iPad is on sale for $80 off for a limited time

Better yet, Amazon is offering a huge discount on this iPad for a limited time. While it retails for $799.99, you can get it for just $649.99 right now. Note that you’ll need to add the item to your cart and see the discount during checkout. If you don’t need all the features this iPad has to offer, the 32GB Apple iPad is also on sale, dropping from $329 to $249. Either of these would make a great Father’s Day gift, so don’t wait! Shipping is free.

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com. Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.