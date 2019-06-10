Selena Gomez Deletes Another Justin Bieber Picture Following Split Last Year

Selena Gomez appeared to signal to fans that she is over that romance with Justin Bieber after officially deleting another snap of him from her Instagram.

The 26-year-old singer and actress proved that it’s really over between the two pop stars after fans noticed Monday that she had finally deleted a post she had first shared on the “Baby” hitmaker’s birthday back in March 2018, according to E! News.

It simply read, “March 1, 1994 someone I know that happens to be super cool was born. Boom,” along with a smiling picture of herself with a photo of the two together. (RELATED: Report: Selena Gomez Takes Break From Spotlight Following Justin Bieber Breakup)

It all comes after the "Back To You" singer made headlines last month when she shut down rumors that she was dating a mystery man after pics of the two enjoying time at Disneyland surfaced.

Sources at the time shared with People magazine that they were just friends.

She's "not dating" anyone after she was spotted leaning on a male friend at the theme park. He is "just a friend."

She and Justin Bieber split in 2018 who then months later announced he was engaged to supermodel Hailey Baldwin. And soon after that, the two tied the knot and made their relationship official.

As previously reported, Gomez took a break from social media last September. Soon after, reports surfaced that the singer had entered a treatment facility to deal with mental health issues.

Recently, she opened up about the break and said it was necessary because she was “growing and changing.”

“Last year, I took a lot of time off,” the superstar shared. “I think that I needed a moment to myself because I do feel like I was growing and changing.”