Tickets To Game 7 Of The Stanley Cup Final Between The Bruins And Blues Cost At Least $1,800

Tickets to game seven of the Stanley Cup Final between the Blues and Bruins are selling for a ton of cash.

As of this moment, you won’t find a single ticket on SeatGeek costing less than $1,800 for the game Wednesday night in Boston once fees and taxes are included. (RELATED: Boston Bruins Beat The St. Louis Blues 5-1 In Game 6 Of The Stanley Cup Final)

Some tickets are selling for north of $17,500.

These ticket prices are through, but they’re actually lower than game six prices for Sunday night in St. Louis, which resulted in a massive 5-1 win for Boston. Tickets to that game were starting at more than $2,000.

If you’re a fan of either team and have the money to spare, then you have to spend the cash. You just have to. This is game seven we’re talking about!

This is what little kids dream about when they’re growing up playing hockey in the streets. Game seven is what sports junkies talk about for decades after the fact.

It doesn’t get any better.

In the long run, you’re not going to remember the money in 25 years. You’re just going to remember the memory of being there to potentially watch your team hoist the cup.

Sound off in the comments with whether or not you’d spend the money, and make sure to tune in Wednesday night at 8:00 EST on NBC.

It’s going to be a great one.

