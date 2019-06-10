Tony Parker Retires From The NBA After 18 Seasons

San Antonio Spurs legend Tony Parker has ended his NBA career.

In a video posted Monday by ESPN, Parker announced that he was hanging it up after 18 years in the league. He played 17 with the Spurs and his final one this past season with the Hornets.

In case you were all wondering, the four-time NBA champion was straight paid during his time in the league. According to Spotrac, he made more than $165 million during his nearly two-decade-long career.

Even if Parker only saved a part of his money, he should still have more than enough in the bank to make sure he never works again. (RELATED: Toronto Raptors Beat The Warriors 105-92 In Game 4 Of The NBA Finals, Take 3-1 Lead)

Parker will go down as one of the all-time greats in the NBA. He was one of the best point guards to ever play the game, and he did it without a ton of long-range shooting ability.

He only hit more than 80 threes once in a season in his entire storied career and was only above the 40% mark twice from deep.

Despite that, he could move the ball with the best of them, and he’s walking away with four rings. What more could you want as a player?

Parker is a legend within the Spurs organization and the entire league in general. He played almost 20 years, and was a great example of what you want in a point guard the whole way.

Props to him, and let’s hope he enjoys the retirement he’s earned.

