Urban Meyer Opening Restaurant In Ohio, Takes A Shot At Michigan With 7-0 Room

Urban Meyer is opening a new restaurant in Dublin, Ohio, and he couldn’t help himself from taking a shot at Michigan.

The former Ohio State football coach’s place is called Urban Pint House and will feature something called the 7-0 room, which was his record against the Wolverines.

A release announcing the new restaurant describes the room as “a private event space commemorating Urban’s record against the University of Michigan. The room will feature many of the awards, trophies and special memorabilia that Meyer has acquired over his career.” (RELATED: Urban Meyer Lost A Ton Of Money During His Three-Game Suspension)

I love it. I love everything about this. Meyer isn’t even coaching the Buckeyes anymore, but he just can’t help himself from reminding the world he owns Michigan’s soul.

OSU absolutely dominated Michigan under his watch for seven straight years. He was embarrassing how bad the Wolverines were in comparison.

In 2018, it seriously looked like it was boys playing against men. I thought there was a real chance Jim Harbaugh might just quit on the spot after the blowout loss.

This is also the competitive spirit that makes me think there’s next to no chance in hell Meyer is done coaching. He clearly still has a fire inside of him.

Otherwise, why would he still be taking shots at Michigan despite the fact he’s retired? Trust me, the dude is far from being done.

Meyer already has three rings, and now he’s in the food business. Even though I’m a Wisconsin man, I’m starting to think there’s nothing this guy can’t do.

Again, that’s the spirit that has me thinking we’ll see him on the sidelines again sooner than later.

